About this product
After decades of hands-on experience, our facility in Tacoma, WA reflects the skill and care of our master grower. Through the use of carefully applied hydroponics, we fine-tune exact amounts of nutrients, temperature, and light specific to our strains. We strive to grow healthy plants to their maximum yield. Our facility's state of the art ventilation and air-filtration system ensures that Perma products are pure. Every strain endures diligent lab testing allowing us to confidently and earnestly confirm the quality and THC content of our bud.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Purple Punch
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.