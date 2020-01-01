 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Cooking
  5. Leaf Silicone Chocolate, Candy and Gummy Mold

Leaf Silicone Chocolate, Candy and Gummy Mold

by Pets Homes & Beyond

Write a review
Pets Homes & Beyond Edibles Cooking Leaf Silicone Chocolate, Candy and Gummy Mold

$6.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Create your own special holiday-shaped sweets or homemade soaps with these Leaf Chocolate, Candy, and Gummy Mold. This mold is constructed of 100% pure, premium quality food-grade silicone. Simply pour your favorite recipe in the mold, prepare, and cool completely. Then turn it upside down, this flexible silicone mold offers a non-stick surface that allows the sweets to pop right out with a little push from the bottom. Remember to place the silicone mold on a baking sheet for easier positioning and removal. Many customers have found creative ways to use our silicone molds (depending upon the shape) to create delicious chocolates, candies, gummies, butter, caramels, ice cubes, frozen baby foods, gelatin, ice creams etc. Other customers use the molds in unique ways to create clays, resin casting, candles, soaps and more.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pets Homes & Beyond Logo
We provide the best Silicone Molds for Cannabis Edibles