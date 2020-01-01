 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Peyt's Promise Hemp CBD Isolate, 1000mg in 30ml. Mint Flavored

by Peyt's Promise

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Item will be available for purchase by mid September 2019. Lab tests will be uploaded once it is available. Peyt's Promise CBD Oil is made with hemp derived CBD, mixed with a MCT carrier and contains only natural flavors. Hemp Grown in the Southeastern United States Extracted and Bottled in Georgia No GMO's (genetically modified organism) Pesticide and Herbicide Free No artificial Ingredients THC FREE Lab Tested, Twice --Our processor furnishes in house test results and we have additional third party testing completed on every batch. Our results are openly posted and we are completely transparent with our results. Batch numbers listed on every bottle Our CBD Isolate is completely legal, can be taken day or night, and is easy on the wallet. Ingredients: MCT oil, CBD, natural flavors 1000mg bottle = 33mg CBD per 1ml or 1 dropper This product is taken sublingually. Use the included dropper to place the desired amount under you tongue, wait 30 seconds for it to absorb and enjoy the benefits that CBD has to offer.

About this brand

Peyt's Promise is a family owned hemp CBD business that was established in February 2019 and located in the Chattanooga Valley. Our focus is on the customer and we pride ourselves on excellent customer service, fast and free shipping, and affordable pricing. In the fall of 2019, we'll begin developing our own brand of full spectrum and isolates. We're taking all the knowledge we're learned so far and using it to develop top tier products that stand out with their quality, affordability and transparency. Our Journey to CBD Peyt's Promise is named after our son Peyton. He has a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, along with Christianson Syndrome. He has had amazing results with CBD oil, has had improved functioning because of this, and has been completely weaned off one seizure medication, and is in the process of being weaned off his 2nd seizure medication. His success with CBD led to us researching this miracle oil further and finding all the benefits it could have for everyone. This spurred us on and motivated us to create Peyt's Promise and provide CBD oil to individuals in the most affordable way possible. Our time reselling CBD gave us the opportunity to grow, learn, and create a product we are proud to put our son's name on. Our own brand is in production and launches early September 2019.