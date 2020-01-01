 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler

by Phantom Farms

Write a review
Phantom Farms Cannabis Flower Blackberry Cobbler

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler

Blackberry Cobbler is a lustrous flower with orange and red stigma knotted around frosty foliage. This strain was created by Phantom Farms, and is a cross of Blackberry Kush and Trainwreck. It expresses sweet, fruity aromas and a resilient growth structure, offering some mold resistance over its quick 55-day flowering time. Blackberry Cobbler generates an average yield, but the potent fragrance and pleasurable physical effects make every nug that much more precious.  

About this brand

Phantom Farms Logo
Phantom Farms, a licensed recreational cannabis producer, was founded in Oregon in 2008 on the principle that the best products come straight from the earth. We cultivate Clean Green Certified® cannabis using organic methods, sustainable practices and volcanic filtered water in both our indoor and outdoor facilities. No exceptions. When aligned, these factors provide for a flourishing ecosystem – the perfect environment for mighty tasty cannabis.