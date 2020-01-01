 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dragon Fruit

by Phantom Farms

Phantom Farms Cannabis Flower Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit

A product of two favorites from Bodhi Seeds, Dragon Fruit crosses Snow Lotus with Oldsog’s Silver Haze to create a hybrid that will get your mind and body buzzing. With lime green buds, Dragon Fruit comes drenched in trichomes with dank fruity and musky aromas that will awaken your senses. 

Phantom Farms, a licensed recreational cannabis producer, was founded in Oregon in 2008 on the principle that the best products come straight from the earth. We cultivate Clean Green Certified® cannabis using organic methods, sustainable practices and volcanic filtered water in both our indoor and outdoor facilities. No exceptions. When aligned, these factors provide for a flourishing ecosystem – the perfect environment for mighty tasty cannabis.