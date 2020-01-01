 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Monkey Thunder Cartridge 1g

by Phantom Farms

Phantom Farms Concentrates Cartridges Monkey Thunder Cartridge 1g

About this product

About this strain

Monkey Thunder

Monkey Thunder

Monkey Thunder is a fun and fruity strain with energizing qualities. Created by Phantom Farms of Oregon, Monkey Thunder is a cross of a Lemon Pineapple x Maui Wowie Tropic Thunder hybrid and Monkey Face. Monkey Thunder’s first cross emphasizes the fruity, tropical terpenes, giving the plant notes of pineapple and citrus peel, while the addition of Monkey Face helped stabilize the morphology and flowering time of the plant. Monkey Thunder has a snappy 50-day flowering cycle and has been known to reach about 8 feet tall. 

About this brand

Phantom Farms Logo
Phantom Farms, a licensed recreational cannabis producer, was founded in Oregon in 2008 on the principle that the best products come straight from the earth. We cultivate Clean Green Certified® cannabis using organic methods, sustainable practices and volcanic filtered water in both our indoor and outdoor facilities. No exceptions. When aligned, these factors provide for a flourishing ecosystem – the perfect environment for mighty tasty cannabis.