  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Lemongrass Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Lemongrass Pre-Roll 1g

by Pharm Aide Pharms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Lemongrass

Lemongrass

Crossing Lemon Kush Bx5 and Humboldt Gelato Bx3, Humboldt Seed Company bred Lemongrass, a high-performance cultivar with vigorous growth patterns and high yields. Lemongrass’ terpenes gush a tart lemon flavor that is backed with a gassy fuel taste and notes of vanilla. The lime green buds come drenched in trichomes and the uplifting high will make you get up and get out.

About this brand

Pharm Aide Pharms Logo