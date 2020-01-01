Grape Lime Ricky Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
From Humboldt Seed Company, Very Cherry crosses a Lemon Kush Bx3 with a strain from an old-time Humboldt grower. It comes out of the bag with an intense, sweet cherry aroma that tastes as tangy as it smells. The strain also gives off a slight floral and jasmine scent and buds come in a light green color. Like a tart cherry, this strain will perk you up and get you going and won’t slow you down. Very Cherry’s unique terpene profile makes for great concentrates.