About this product

PHARM CBD Full Spectrum CBD Cream is formulated with a cosmetically elegant, liposomal transdermal base that results in excellent skin penetration and moisturizing capabilities. As a result, CBD, several secondary cannabinoids and a wide-array of botanical terpenes penetrate deeper and faster when using PHARM CBD Full Spectrum CBD Cream compared to other creams. This formula is made with our in-house high-purity, CO2 extracted winterized full spectrum extract, enriched with the naturally high terpene levels from the flower that we raised on our farm, and those terpenes present in the all-natural camphor and eucalyptus botanical extracts we infuse. Terpenes are critical to all PHARM CBD formulations as they provide significant added therapeutic value, while enhancing the aroma! The airless pump container allows for metered dosing, and dispenses 1 mL (or ~1g of cream) each pump, making this an easy-to-use CBD formulation for muscle and joint recovery. Each gram of the cream is dosed with 30 mg of CBD, 35 mg Total Cannabinoids (CBD, CBG, CBGa, CBC, CBDV, d9-THC) and 10 mg of terpenes, maximizing the entourage effect and fully activating the endocannabinoid system! Directions for Use: For topical use only. Apply as needed to affected areas 2-3 times daily. Massage into skin until fully absorbed. Storage: Store in a cool, dry place, away from light. Disclaimer: Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications. Safety Warning: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product contains <0.3% THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill. Ingredients: ALCOHOL (USP), CINNAMOMUM CAMPHORA (CAMPHOR), CANNABIDIOL (CBD) ISOLATE, CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDES, CETEARETH-20, CETEARYL ALCOHOL, CETYL ALCOHOL, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN, EUCALYPTUS GLOBULUS (EUCALYPTUS), GLYCERIN USP, COPOLYMER, ISOPROPYL PALMITATE, ORGANIC LAVENDULA ANGUSTIFOLIA (ORGANIC LAVENDER), MAGNESIUM ALUMINUM SILICATE, OLEIC ACID, PHENOXYETHANOL, POLYMETHYLSILOXANE, PURIFIED WATER, SOY LECITHIN, STEARYL ALCOHOL, TOCOPHEROL (VITAMIN E), XANTHAM GUM. NO ARTIFICIAL DYES OR SCENTS. NO PHTHALATES, SULFATES OR PARABENS. CBD Content: 30 mg CBD per 1 pump of Cream. Total Cannabinoids: 35 mg per 1 pump of Cream. Terpene Content: 20 mg Total Terpenes per 1 pump of Cream.