New Hope Spectrum XTM 2000 mg CBD from Full Spectrum Hemp Oil in MCT (PRODUCT CONTAINS <0.3% THC AND YOU COULD POSSIBLY FAIIL A DRUG SCREEN IF CONSUMED) Spearmint Flavor 2.04 fl oz (60 mL) This is our Extra Strength Full Spectrum Formulation. Full spectrum oil contains all the cannabinoids and terpenes that are grown in our hemp plants, including THC, but at low concentrations (<0.3%). See our New Hope Page for more information on full spectrum products. Directions for Use: Shake well before use. Adults take 1 mL under the tongue twice daily. Storage: Store in a cool, dry place, away from light. do not use if safety seal is broken. Disclaimer: Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications. Safety Warning: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product contains <0.3% THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill. Ingredients: MCT Oil, CO2 Extracted Hemp Oil, All-Natural Flavoring.