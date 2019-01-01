 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  5. CBD Deep Freeze Hemp Roll On

by Pharm Organics

Our Deep Freeze CBD Roll On with Hemp Extract is in a category of its own. A popular item among our users due to the soothing and pain-relieving properties of natural ingredients like pure CBD, menthol, and camphor oil. With 750mg Premium CBD Hemp per serving, this is a must have for those aches and pains of daily life. Our proprietary Deep Freeze ingredient mix is specifically crafted for alleviating joint pain, stiffness and muscular tenderness. It’s packed with organic aloe leaf that provides you with essential oils, antioxidants and vitamins that leave your skin feeling more healthy than ever before. It stops pain & inflammation right in its tracks! Accompanied with the icy sensation of menthol, our Deep Freeze provides you nothing but the therapeutic relief you’re looking for. The menthol goes to work quickly and provides you an icy cold feeling of relief that you feel effects in seconds. It comes in a fast-acting roll-on applicator which has a non-greasy, deep skin absorption and only contains premium grade CBD extracts from 100% organic, domestically grown and processed, non-GMO hemp. Our traditional CBD hemp oils and softgels have to be absorbed by the body but with our topicals, the absorption is instantaneous! And the targeted effects last for hours giving you the comfort you need to take on the day. Deep Freeze is the perfect addition to your: Gym or Sports Bag Travel or Carry On (Product is Under TSA Approved limits) Glove Compartment Office Desk Drawer Spa After a long day’s work! Premium Ingredients Premium Quality CBD Hemp Organic Aloe Leaf Menthol Infused with Capsicum, Camphor and other Essential Oils Proprietary Muscle Treatment Blend Directions for Use With 750mg of CBD Hemp Extract, Deep Freeze Roll On can be used any time you need immediate spot treatment for sore muscles, cramps, inflammation, arthritis and tons more! With our easy-to-use applicator, lightly rub it on wherever it hurts and feel the pain disappear almost instantly – No need to rub it in! Deep Freeze is a topical and must not be ingested. The Best CBD Hemp Oil on the Market Our Premium Quality CBD Hemp is organically grown and processed using a combination of Co2 extraction and ethanol which purifies & preserves the vital range of cannabinoids, flavanoids, Omega 3’s and other natural vitamins to keep your body in peak performance. Feel the Pharm Organics Difference Organically Grown, Terpene, Rich Hemp Grown in the USA THC Free Independently Tested by Third Party Free from Pesticides, Chemicals or Residual Solvents Back by our 100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You!

Who We Are Your Source for Premium Quality, Affordable CBD & Hemp Products Delivered Straight to Your Door For Less Why Buy Pharm Organics CBD? Industry Knowledge, Passion and Top Quality | Today’s CBD marketplace is highly unregulated and we know that. Buyers face dozens of low-quality, subpar standards & mislabeled or misleading products. However, there are several companies in the industry offering high quality CBD. We believe that none of these products are crafted with the same passion,purity, and high quality hemp as Pharm Organics. But don’t take our word for it: Have a look through our lab reports or read our customer reviews to believe for yourself. Independent Lab-Verified Purity | Each Pharm Organics CBD product goes through a stringent inspection process so you can sleep at night knowing you’ve got the best CBD hemp product on the market. Our process is verified through updated third-party lab reports. That’s why we label our products as Pharmaceutical Grade. Customer Care and Industry-Leading Knowledge| Our #1 focus is you, our customer. Here at Pharm Organics, we welcome and encourage you to call or e-mail us at any time with questions regarding our hemp products, extraction & production process, or CBD questions in general. We offer you a personalized experience based on your individual condition and needs. Even after you receive your CBD product and begin to experience a world without chronic pain, we still offer further education and are always available to answer any questions you have while on your journey to a pain-free life.