CBD Infused Dog Treats - Hearty Beef

by Pharm Organics

$34.95MSRP

About this product

Our hand-crafted, vet dog treats are made with love and perfect for your pups lifestyle. Made only with premium ingredients, they provide a premium quality profile of synergistic cannabinoid compounds that are naturally present in our organically grown hemp oil. Traditional dog treats have filler ingredients and you can not always be sure what is in them but not with Pharm Organics. Our treats are sure to support a healthy and happy lifestyle. With a beef flavor your dog will love, these come in a bite-sized and are irresistible. They’re easy to digest too — meaning your pet enjoys the same fast absorption and quick relief that humans get with other Pharm Organics CBD products. Our dog treats only use our organically grown hemp oil in a powder format, making absorption into the bloodstream even greater. With 30 treats per bag, there are more than enough to go around! Why Pharm Organics Dog CBD Treats Although each breed has their own unique way of displaying it to you, dogs carry stress with them no matter what size, breed or gender they are. Whenever your dog needs quality CBD for anxiety, these are a must have. These treats are baked in an easy-to-take bite size that is perfect for the car, boat or anywhere around the house. As canines age, they are less mobile than their younger years. As CBD has inflammation reducing components as well, these assist tremendously with quality of life. These treats are therapeutic for your furry friends and they are sure to thoroughly enjoy them. Not only do these treats give your pet comfort, but they will ease your mind knowing you’ve given them the best product on the market possible. Use them anytime you anticipate your dog showing signs of stress & anxiety including: Fireworks Thunderstorms Separation Anxiety Car Rides Vet Visits Boarding Stays Diarrhea and Vomiting Health Issues Due to Aging Improve Health Ingredients: CBD Rich Hemp Oil, Water, Dried Brewer’s Yeast, Beef Liver Powder, Natural Bacon Flavor, Flaxseed Oil, Organic Sweet Potato Powder, Non-GMO Sunflower Lecithin, Sodium Alginate, Glycerin, Gum Arabic, Citrus Pectin, Vitamin E, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Natural Preservatives. The Pharm Organics Difference Organically Grown, Terpene Rich Hemp Grown in the USA THC Free Independently Tested by Third Party Free from Pesticides, Chemicals or Residual Solvents 100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You!

Who We Are Your Source for Premium Quality, Affordable CBD & Hemp Products Delivered Straight to Your Door For Less Why Buy Pharm Organics CBD? Industry Knowledge, Passion and Top Quality | Today’s CBD marketplace is highly unregulated and we know that. Buyers face dozens of low-quality, subpar standards & mislabeled or misleading products. However, there are several companies in the industry offering high quality CBD. We believe that none of these products are crafted with the same passion,purity, and high quality hemp as Pharm Organics. But don’t take our word for it: Have a look through our lab reports or read our customer reviews to believe for yourself. Independent Lab-Verified Purity | Each Pharm Organics CBD product goes through a stringent inspection process so you can sleep at night knowing you’ve got the best CBD hemp product on the market. Our process is verified through updated third-party lab reports. That’s why we label our products as Pharmaceutical Grade. Customer Care and Industry-Leading Knowledge| Our #1 focus is you, our customer. Here at Pharm Organics, we welcome and encourage you to call or e-mail us at any time with questions regarding our hemp products, extraction & production process, or CBD questions in general. We offer you a personalized experience based on your individual condition and needs. Even after you receive your CBD product and begin to experience a world without chronic pain, we still offer further education and are always available to answer any questions you have while on your journey to a pain-free life.