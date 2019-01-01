 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. CBD Oil Softgels

CBD Oil Softgels

by Pharm Organics

Write a review
Pharm Organics Edibles Capsules CBD Oil Softgels
Pharm Organics Edibles Capsules CBD Oil Softgels

$49.95MSRP

About this product

Pharm Organics CBD Oil Softgels give you the convenience in an easy to swallow format but pack a powerful CBD punch. Each softgel contains our proprietary water-soluble, terpene rich hemp oil, providing you with all the health benefits of our traditional droppers. With a more precise dosing than our traditional oils, these are a must have. Premium Quality CBD Hemp Oil softgels are perfectly blended with MCT Oil derived from coconuts to give you an unforgettable experience. Our softgels give you an exact serving of CBD in an incredibly easy-to-swallow form. Each softgel contains our proprietary water soluble, highest quality hemp oil synergized with terpenes, cannabinoids, amino acids and other naturally occurring compounds found in the hemp plant providing optimal bioavailability with each convenient serving. The CBD emulsion droplets that form the active ingredients of these softgels are roughly 25 nanometers in size. To give you a comparison, other industry competitors have particles are up to 200x larger. That is the Pharm Organics difference. Our potent, proprietary ingredients cover a larger area in your body due to their microscopic size but provide you with maximum effect. This increases your absorption capabilities dramatically. As a result, you’ll experience a dose that is absorbed into the bloodstream 3-5x more versus CBD delivered in oil form for fast & effective relief. Available Strengths: Starter - 300mg Platinum - 750mg Ingredients Organically Grown, Premium Terpene Rich Hemp Oil MCT Oil Beta Caryophyllene Gelatin Glycerin, Sorbitol and Purified Water The Best CBD Hemp Oil on the Market Our premium quality CBD is processed using a combination of C02 extraction and ethanol from organically grown USA hemp which purifies & preserves the vital range of cannabinoids, flavanoids, Omega 3’s and other natural vitamins to keep your body in peak performance. Feel the Pharm Organics Difference Organically Grown, Terpene Rich Hemp Grown in the USA THC Free Independently Tested by Third Party Free from Pesticides, Chemicals or Residual Solvents Back by our 100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Pharm Organics Logo
Who We Are Your Source for Premium Quality, Affordable CBD & Hemp Products Delivered Straight to Your Door For Less Why Buy Pharm Organics CBD? Industry Knowledge, Passion and Top Quality | Today’s CBD marketplace is highly unregulated and we know that. Buyers face dozens of low-quality, subpar standards & mislabeled or misleading products. However, there are several companies in the industry offering high quality CBD. We believe that none of these products are crafted with the same passion,purity, and high quality hemp as Pharm Organics. But don’t take our word for it: Have a look through our lab reports or read our customer reviews to believe for yourself. Independent Lab-Verified Purity | Each Pharm Organics CBD product goes through a stringent inspection process so you can sleep at night knowing you’ve got the best CBD hemp product on the market. Our process is verified through updated third-party lab reports. That’s why we label our products as Pharmaceutical Grade. Customer Care and Industry-Leading Knowledge| Our #1 focus is you, our customer. Here at Pharm Organics, we welcome and encourage you to call or e-mail us at any time with questions regarding our hemp products, extraction & production process, or CBD questions in general. We offer you a personalized experience based on your individual condition and needs. Even after you receive your CBD product and begin to experience a world without chronic pain, we still offer further education and are always available to answer any questions you have while on your journey to a pain-free life.