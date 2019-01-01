 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

CBD Skin Relief Salve

by Pharm Organics

$59.95MSRP

About this product

Pharm Organics CBD Skin Relief Salve Our CBD Skin Relief Salve is the ideal selection for those seeking fast relief of muscle or joint pain and soreness. When dealing with skin issues, there can only be one way, The Pharm Organics Way. Your skin is the largest organ of your body — meaning that it provides an excellent substrate for quick absorption and fast relief. Unlike oils, which have to be metabolized inside the body, salves can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy of treatment. With our Skin Relief salve, the CBD healing begins instantaneously as the product is absorbed. Our Premium Quality Hemp CBD Skin Relief Salves are excellent for treating: Joint Pain Arthritis Skin-Specific Conditions Eczema Acne Psoriasis Targeting Irritation and Inflammation Directly at the Site Rashes, Dryness, Itchy or Flaky Skin Healthy Looking Skin The Best CBD Hemp Oil on the Market Our premium quality CBD is processed using a combination of C02 Extraction and ethanol from organically grown USA hemp which purifies & preserves the vital range of cannabinoids, flavanoids, Omega 3’s and other natural vitamins to keep your body in peak performance. Premium Ingredients Organically Grown Premium Quality CBD Hemp MCT Oil Derived from Coconuts Beeswax Organic Eucalyptus and Lavender Feel the Pharm Organics Difference Organically Grown, Terpene Rich Hemp Grown in the USA THC Free Independently Tested by Third Party Free from Pesticides, Chemicals or Residual Solvents Back by our 100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You!

About this brand

Who We Are Your Source for Premium Quality, Affordable CBD & Hemp Products Delivered Straight to Your Door For Less Why Buy Pharm Organics CBD? Industry Knowledge, Passion and Top Quality | Today’s CBD marketplace is highly unregulated and we know that. Buyers face dozens of low-quality, subpar standards & mislabeled or misleading products. However, there are several companies in the industry offering high quality CBD. We believe that none of these products are crafted with the same passion,purity, and high quality hemp as Pharm Organics. But don’t take our word for it: Have a look through our lab reports or read our customer reviews to believe for yourself. Independent Lab-Verified Purity | Each Pharm Organics CBD product goes through a stringent inspection process so you can sleep at night knowing you’ve got the best CBD hemp product on the market. Our process is verified through updated third-party lab reports. That’s why we label our products as Pharmaceutical Grade. Customer Care and Industry-Leading Knowledge| Our #1 focus is you, our customer. Here at Pharm Organics, we welcome and encourage you to call or e-mail us at any time with questions regarding our hemp products, extraction & production process, or CBD questions in general. We offer you a personalized experience based on your individual condition and needs. Even after you receive your CBD product and begin to experience a world without chronic pain, we still offer further education and are always available to answer any questions you have while on your journey to a pain-free life.