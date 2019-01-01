About this product
Pharm Organics CBD Skin Relief Salve Our CBD Skin Relief Salve is the ideal selection for those seeking fast relief of muscle or joint pain and soreness. When dealing with skin issues, there can only be one way, The Pharm Organics Way. Your skin is the largest organ of your body — meaning that it provides an excellent substrate for quick absorption and fast relief. Unlike oils, which have to be metabolized inside the body, salves can be applied locally for pinpointed accuracy of treatment. With our Skin Relief salve, the CBD healing begins instantaneously as the product is absorbed. Our Premium Quality Hemp CBD Skin Relief Salves are excellent for treating: Joint Pain Arthritis Skin-Specific Conditions Eczema Acne Psoriasis Targeting Irritation and Inflammation Directly at the Site Rashes, Dryness, Itchy or Flaky Skin Healthy Looking Skin The Best CBD Hemp Oil on the Market Our premium quality CBD is processed using a combination of C02 Extraction and ethanol from organically grown USA hemp which purifies & preserves the vital range of cannabinoids, flavanoids, Omega 3’s and other natural vitamins to keep your body in peak performance. Premium Ingredients Organically Grown Premium Quality CBD Hemp MCT Oil Derived from Coconuts Beeswax Organic Eucalyptus and Lavender Feel the Pharm Organics Difference Organically Grown, Terpene Rich Hemp Grown in the USA THC Free Independently Tested by Third Party Free from Pesticides, Chemicals or Residual Solvents Back by our 100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.