Premium CBD Oil Tincture - Citrus Lemon

by Pharm Organics

One dose of our highly-concentrated CBD Oil Tinctures and you will feel the difference. Specially formulated with our proprietary, organically grown ingredients, this premium quality oil is sure to give you the relief you’ve been waiting for. Simple and safe, use it sublingually day or night. Our Citrus Lemon flavor is the ideal blend of essential oils, MCT Oil derived from coconuts and terpene rich hemp oil. Our CBD Oil Tinctures give you results quickly and easily. Each drop contains our premium quality, THC-free, organically grown hemp oil that is held to the highest quality standards. Pharm Organics tincture products are fast-acting and easily administered. As with all of our high-quality products, our CBD Tinctures are THC free — meaning you enjoy all of the benefits of CBD with no side effects and no high. Our premium hemp oil tincture only includes organically grown, premium quality hemp Oil, terpenes, and citrus lemon essential oils. Basic - 500mg Premium - 1000mg Why Pharm Organics? Organically Grown, Terpene Rich Hemp Grown in the USA THC Free Independently Tested by Third Party Free of Metals, Pesticides, Herbicides and Residual Chemicals. Backed by Our 100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You

Who We Are Your Source for Premium Quality, Affordable CBD & Hemp Products Delivered Straight to Your Door For Less Why Buy Pharm Organics CBD? Industry Knowledge, Passion and Top Quality | Today’s CBD marketplace is highly unregulated and we know that. Buyers face dozens of low-quality, subpar standards & mislabeled or misleading products. However, there are several companies in the industry offering high quality CBD. We believe that none of these products are crafted with the same passion,purity, and high quality hemp as Pharm Organics. But don’t take our word for it: Have a look through our lab reports or read our customer reviews to believe for yourself. Independent Lab-Verified Purity | Each Pharm Organics CBD product goes through a stringent inspection process so you can sleep at night knowing you’ve got the best CBD hemp product on the market. Our process is verified through updated third-party lab reports. That’s why we label our products as Pharmaceutical Grade. Customer Care and Industry-Leading Knowledge| Our #1 focus is you, our customer. Here at Pharm Organics, we welcome and encourage you to call or e-mail us at any time with questions regarding our hemp products, extraction & production process, or CBD questions in general. We offer you a personalized experience based on your individual condition and needs. Even after you receive your CBD product and begin to experience a world without chronic pain, we still offer further education and are always available to answer any questions you have while on your journey to a pain-free life.