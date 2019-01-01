About this product
One dose of our highly-concentrated CBD Oil Tinctures and you will feel the difference. Specially formulated with our proprietary, organically grown ingredients, this premium quality oil is sure to give you the relief you’ve been waiting for. Simple and safe, use it sublingually day or night. Our peppermint flavor is the ideal blend of essential oils, MCT Oil derived from coconuts and terpene rich hemp oil. Our CBD Oil Tinctures give you results quickly and easily. Each drop contains our premium quality, THC-free, organically grown hemp oil that is held to the highest quality standards. Pharm Organics tincture products are fast-acting and easily administered. As with all of our high-quality products, our CBD Tinctures are THC free — meaning you enjoy all of the benefits of CBD with no side effects and no high. Our premium hemp oil tincture only includes organically grown, premium quality hemp Oil, terpenes, and peppermint essential oils. Starter - 250mg Basic - 500mg Premium - 1000mg Platinum - 1500mg Why Pharm Organics? Organically Grown, Terpene Rich Hemp Grown in the USA THC Free Independently Tested by Third Party Free of Metals, Pesticides, Herbicides and Residual Chemicals. Backed by Our 100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You
