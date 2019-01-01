 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Hemp Infused Energy Drink

by Pharm Organics

$24.95MSRP

Pharm Organics CBD Energy + Focus 5 packs are just what you have been missing. Fast acting, safe and natural energy is only a sip away. Packed with caffeine, branched chain amino acids (BCAAs), vitamins and always THC free, these convenient packs are the jolt of energy you’ve been looking for. Add these to your workout regimen or when that after lunch feeling sets in to push out that last set, run that last mile and get through that last meeting. The days of unmotivated, unfocused workouts are OVER! Ingredients Vitamin A, 1000IU, Vitamin C, 20mg, Vitamin D 150 IU, Vitamin E 10IU, Vitamin K 12.5mcg, Thiamine 0.75mg, Vitamin B2 1mg, Niacin 25mg, Vitamin B6 1.5mg, Vitamin B12 25mcg, Pantothenic Acid 12.5mg, Amino Acid Chelate 25mg, Chromium 150mcg, Potassium 45mg, Green Grown Vegan Glucosamine, N-Acetyl-L-Glutamine, L-Arginine-L-Pyroglutamate, Tyrosine, Taurine, L-Theanine, Bromelain, Aloe Vera Leaf Powder, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Beta Alanine, Asian Ginseng Root Powder, Maca Root Powder, Caffeine Anhydrous, Water-Soluble Rich Hemp Cannabidiol Powder, Glycine, Yohimbe Bark Extract) 1428mg, BCAA Blend: (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine) 75mg, Red Beet Root Powder, Citric Acid, Acesulfame Potassium and Stevia, Sucralose, Malic Acid, Natural and Artificial Fruit Punch Flavor.

Who We Are Your Source for Premium Quality, Affordable CBD & Hemp Products Delivered Straight to Your Door For Less Why Buy Pharm Organics CBD? Industry Knowledge, Passion and Top Quality | Today’s CBD marketplace is highly unregulated and we know that. Buyers face dozens of low-quality, subpar standards & mislabeled or misleading products. However, there are several companies in the industry offering high quality CBD. We believe that none of these products are crafted with the same passion,purity, and high quality hemp as Pharm Organics. But don’t take our word for it: Have a look through our lab reports or read our customer reviews to believe for yourself. Independent Lab-Verified Purity | Each Pharm Organics CBD product goes through a stringent inspection process so you can sleep at night knowing you’ve got the best CBD hemp product on the market. Our process is verified through updated third-party lab reports. That’s why we label our products as Pharmaceutical Grade. Customer Care and Industry-Leading Knowledge| Our #1 focus is you, our customer. Here at Pharm Organics, we welcome and encourage you to call or e-mail us at any time with questions regarding our hemp products, extraction & production process, or CBD questions in general. We offer you a personalized experience based on your individual condition and needs. Even after you receive your CBD product and begin to experience a world without chronic pain, we still offer further education and are always available to answer any questions you have while on your journey to a pain-free life.