15.9% Hemp CBD Oil - Raw Hemp CBD - 10 Grams 1500mg CBD Oil
by Pharma Hemp ComplexWrite a review
$154.98MSRP
About this product
Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Standard Cannabidiol Raw Oil is a one of the most potent, natural and federally legal cannabidiol (CBD)-rich hemp oil on the market. This natural dark green colored hemp CBD oil contains no fillers, preservatives, solvents, additives. It is CO2 extracted from Non-GMO industrial hemp, where no pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers were used. This natural and earthy tasting oil has not yet been decarboxylated. Our CBD Raw Oil contains the whole spectrum phytocannabinoids, plant sterols, linoleic acid, omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, terpenes and naturally occurring vitamin E. Suggested use: You can add our Pharma Hemp Complex CBD oil to your food or beverage of choice (with the understanding that the oil is nonwater soluble). If the oil is hard to dispense simply place the container into warm water until it reaches your desired consistency. 1g oral applicator: 6 servings per applicator – a total of 150mg-160mg of CBDA. 10g Oral applicator: 60 servings per applicator – total of 1,500mg-1,600mg of CBDA. 26mg of hemp-derived CBDa plus 4 mg of Phytocannabinoids CBN, CBG per serving (TOTAL 30MG OF CANNABINOIDS PER SERVING) Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil 100% Vegetarian and Gluten Free
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.