  5. 15.9% Hemp CBD Oil - Raw Hemp CBD - 1 Gram 150mg CBD Oil

15.9% Hemp CBD Oil - Raw Hemp CBD - 1 Gram 150mg CBD Oil

by Pharma Hemp Complex

Pharma Hemp Complex Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 15.9% Hemp CBD Oil - Raw Hemp CBD - 1 Gram 150mg CBD Oil

$22.49MSRP

Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Standard Cannabidiol Raw Oil is a one of the most potent, natural and federally legal cannabidiol (CBD)-rich hemp oil on the market. This natural dark green colored hemp CBD oil contains no fillers, preservatives, solvents, additives. It is CO2 extracted from Non-GMO industrial hemp, where no pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers were used. This natural and earthy tasting oil has not yet been decarboxylated. Our CBD Raw Oil contains the whole spectrum phytocannabinoids, plant sterols, linoleic acid, omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, terpenes and naturally occurring vitamin E. Suggested use: You can add our Pharma Hemp Complex CBD oil to your food or beverage of choice (with the understanding that the oil is nonwater soluble). If the oil is hard to dispense simply place the container into warm water until it reaches your desired consistency. 1g oral applicator: 6 servings per applicator – a total of 150mg-160mg of CBDA. 10g Oral applicator: 60 servings per applicator – total of 1,500mg-1,600mg of CBDA. 26mg of hemp-derived CBDa plus 4 mg of Phytocannabinoids CBN, CBG per serving (TOTAL 30MG OF CANNABINOIDS PER SERVING) Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil 100% Vegetarian and Gluten Free

Pharma Hemp Complex is your best source for quality, affordable health and wellness products made from CBD-rich hemp. Based in North County San Diego, California, we at Pharma Hemp Complex are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market. Our hemp CBD products are legal in all 50 states and are used in foods and as nutritional additives. These products can be consumed in the form of pill capsules, powder, topical salves, oral sprays, and even edibles like peanut butter. We also offer hemp CBD products and treats for your pets! When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD is non-GMO and contains no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There’s no questions where to buy hemp CBD oil from—the answer is Pharma Hemp Complex.