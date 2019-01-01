17% Hemp CBD Oil - 5 Grams 850-900mg Decarboxylated CBD Oil
by Pharma Hemp Complex
$82.98MSRP
About this product
This blue colored hemp CBD oil may be simply ingested, but is also perfect for adding to your favorite baking recipes. It contains no fillers, preservatives, solvents, additives and it’s from Non-GMO industrial hemp, where no pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers were used. Available in 1g, 5g, and 10g syringes. The 1g syringe contains 170-180mg hemp CBD The 5g syringe contains 850-900mg hemp CBD The 10g syringe contains 1,700-1,800mg hemp CBD Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA
