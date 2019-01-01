 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CBD Oil and Ozone Suppositories - 25mg CBD Oil Each 5ct. - Ozone 5ct.

by Pharma Hemp Complex

Pharma Hemp Complex Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil CBD Oil and Ozone Suppositories - 25mg CBD Oil Each 5ct. - Ozone 5ct.

$39.98MSRP

Store in refrigerator. Use good hygiene and wash hands both before and after use. There are numerous benefits to administration of hemp CBD via suppository use when compared to other methods of administration, including bypassing first metabolization in the liver, and as an alternative method when oral intake may be restricted. Rectal administration of hemp CBD has greater bioavailability and absorption than both oral and inhaled methods. Effects can be felt as soon as 10 minutes after application, and last up to 8 hours! Cannabinoid suppositories can be an excellent addition to many therapeutic regimens. The use of ozone increases the amount of oxygen in the body, and improves the body’s ability to heal and regenerate damaged cell. When combined, ozone and cannabinoid suppositories create a powerful therapeutic and healing effect on the body. For optimum absorption, ozone oxygen therapy suppository should be used first for cell regeneration. Wait a full 12 hours before going on to use hemp CBD suppository. Do not combine suppositories during one use. Instructions for use: Wash hands before opening and handling suppository; gloves may be worn. To ease insertion, a light coating of water-based lubricant may be applied directly to the suppository. With the pointed end of the suppository first, carefully insert into the rectum past the sphincter muscle. Wash hands. Slippage may occur; rest for 15-20 minutes before resuming activity or having a bowel movement. Capsule may be cut in half lengthwise (tip to tip) for a smaller dose. If suppository still inside packaging has broken, place the unopened shell into a sealable waterproof bag and gently reheat in warm water until melted. Place back into refrigerator to allow suppository to reform within the shell. If suppository is too soft for insertion, replace in fridge until hardened enough for use. Air bubbles in the suppository are normal and do not indicate a loss of product or affect use. Hemp CBD Suppository Ingredients: Organic coconut oil, natural hemp CBD cannabis extract, organic hemp oil, organic frankincense oil and organic cocoa butter. 10 Count Total – 5 capsules each containing 25mg hemp CBD and 5 capsules containing ozone oxygen. Contains CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA Ozone Suppository Ingredients: Ultra pure ozone and organic hemp oil.

Pharma Hemp Complex is your best source for quality, affordable health and wellness products made from CBD-rich hemp. Based in North County San Diego, California, we at Pharma Hemp Complex are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market. Our hemp CBD products are legal in all 50 states and are used in foods and as nutritional additives. These products can be consumed in the form of pill capsules, powder, topical salves, oral sprays, and even edibles like peanut butter. We also offer hemp CBD products and treats for your pets! When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD is non-GMO and contains no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There’s no questions where to buy hemp CBD oil from—the answer is Pharma Hemp Complex.