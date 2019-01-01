About this product
Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Honey is made with high quality grade organic ingredients without additives or preservatives. The healing powers of both Cannabis and Honey have been known for centuries. Now you can supercharge your immune system with Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Honey from Hemp Health! Enjoy your daily dose of hemp CBD in a morning cup of tea or add it to your favorite recipe. Size: 6oz (170g) Hemp CBD Content: 500mg Nutritional Facts: Adult Serving Size: 1 Tablespoon Serving per Jar: 4-12 doses Calories: 60 Calories from fat: 0 Percent Daily Values (DV) are based on a 2000 calorie diet Amount/Serving: DV% Total Fat: 0g 0% Total Carb: 17g 6% Sugars: 16g Protein: 0g Ingredients: 100% pure Grade A honey, hemp CBD hemp oil Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.