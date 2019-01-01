About this product
Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Peanut butter offers a great source of protein, fiber, potassium, heart healthy fats, and antioxidants. Combined with the numerous benefits of Cannabidiol, a great start to your day is just a spread away. Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA Size: 6oz 170g Hemp CBD content 500mg Nutritional Facts: Adult Serving Size: 1 Tablespoon Serving per Jar: 4-12 doses Calories: 100 Calories from fat: 70 Percent Daily Values (DV) are based on a 2000 calorie diet Amount/Serving (DV%) Total Fat: 12g (18%) Sat. Fat: 2.5g (12%) Cholesterol: 0mg (0%) Sodium: 250mg (10%) Total Carb: 15g (5%) Dietary Fiber: (2%) Sugars: 4g Protein: 8g Iron: (4%) Niacin: (25%) Ingredients: Peanuts, hemp CBD hemp oil, corn syrup solids, sugar, soy protein, contains 2% or Less of Salt, fully hydrogenated vegetable oils, molasses Allergy Alert! Made with peanuts. Not suitable for those who suffer from sesame and nut allergies.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.