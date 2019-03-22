 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  CBD Oil Peanut Butter Pet Treats - 4oz 100mg CBD Total

CBD Oil Peanut Butter Pet Treats - 4oz 100mg CBD Total

by Pharma Hemp Complex

$23.98MSRP

About this product

Our original Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Peanut Butter Dog Biscuits formulated perfectly for your best friend! Your pup won’t be able to resist these delicious Peanut Butter-flavored biscuits, and you will feel good knowing that you’re giving them not only a tasty treat but all the benefits of hemp CBD as well. Just like with our products for our human friends, all of our Pharma Hemp Complex CBD pet products are created under the strictest of standards. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD dog treats are produced under the supervision of our pet nutritionist, with only 100% food grade ingredients. We source our hemp CBD from non-GMO hemp that is grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers. You can rest easy knowing that you’re giving your furry friend the best of the best. Ingredients: Peanut Butter, Sorghum Flour, Eggs, Fruit Fresh, CBD Hemp oil. Contains no GMOs. One 4oz bag containing approximately 25 treats. Each biscuit contains 4mg hemp CBD. Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA

About this brand

Pharma Hemp Complex is your best source for quality, affordable health and wellness products made from CBD-rich hemp. Based in North County San Diego, California, we at Pharma Hemp Complex are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market. Our hemp CBD products are legal in all 50 states and are used in foods and as nutritional additives. These products can be consumed in the form of pill capsules, powder, topical salves, oral sprays, and even edibles like peanut butter. We also offer hemp CBD products and treats for your pets! When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD is non-GMO and contains no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There’s no questions where to buy hemp CBD oil from—the answer is Pharma Hemp Complex.