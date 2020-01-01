 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chicken Flavor CBD Tincture for Pets 120-1100mgs

by Pharma Hemp Complex

About this product

Pharma Hemp Complex 1oz CBD Oil Relaxation Remedy – Chicken Flavor All mammals have an endocannabinoid system and can benefit from CBD oil. Our tinctures are made from non-GMO hemp that has been grown without pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Only the highest quality 100% food grade ingredients go into our products, so you can rest assured that you’re giving your pet the very best. All Natural Full Spectrum CBD Oil Tincture with Chicken Flavor These non-psychoactive tinctures are an effective way to help improve your pet’s overall well-being. We use an exclusive blend of full spectrum CBD oil that is unrivaled in quality. Not all tinctures are made the same, many people notice a difference when they try ours. Third party lab tested to ensure purity. Contact us to request lab test results. CBD Oil Tincture with MCT and Omega-3s We use pet safe coconut oil and hemp seed oil as carrier oils in our tinctures for added health benefits. Coconut oil is rich with medium-chain triglycerides, and hemp seed oil is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. Each 1oz bottle contains approximately 90 servings. This tincture comes with a childproof lid and eye dropper with mL markers. Ingredients: CBD oil, hemp seed oil, coconut oil, natural chicken flavor. Suggested use: Start with a low dose and gradually increase as needed. 120mg 1oz contains 4mgs CBD per 1mL: $19.98 550mg 1oz contains 18.3mgs CBD per 1mL: $45.98 1100mg 1oz contains 36.7mgs per 1mL: $75.98 Shop here: https://hemphealthinc.com/shop/cbd-pet-health/chicken-flavor-cbd-tincture-for-pets-120-1100mgs/

About this brand

Pharma Hemp Complex is your best source for quality, affordable health and wellness products made from CBD-rich hemp. Based in North County San Diego, California, we at Pharma Hemp Complex are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market. Our hemp CBD products are legal in all 50 states and are used in foods and as nutritional additives. These products can be consumed in the form of pill capsules, powder, topical salves, oral sprays, and even edibles like peanut butter. We also offer hemp CBD products and treats for your pets! When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD is non-GMO and contains no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There’s no questions where to buy hemp CBD oil from—the answer is Pharma Hemp Complex.