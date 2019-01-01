 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Relaxation Remedy Tincture for Pets 1oz 120mg CBD Oil | Fresh Breath Mint

Relaxation Remedy Tincture for Pets 1oz 120mg CBD Oil | Fresh Breath Mint

by Pharma Hemp Complex

NEW & IMPROVED! Now, 120mg total Cannabinoids with the added benefits of Homeopathics! Dogs, cats, and all mammals can benefit from hemp CBD! Pharma Hemp CBD has created a pet tincture that will feed your pet’s endocannabinoid system. Our Oral Tincture for Pets is a vegan hemp oil tincture made from non-GMO hemp that has been grown with no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Only the highest quality 100% food grade ingredients go into our products, so you can rest assured that you’re giving your furry friend the very best. Each 1oz bottle contains approximately 90 servings. Each serving contains 8mg hemp oil, 1mg hemp CBD, and 5mg stevia extract. Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil, Stevia Extract, Water, Lecithin, Turmeric, Proprietary Homeopathic and Flower Essence Blend (Fresh Breath Flavor: contains Natural Peppermint Oil) Suggested use: Once or twice daily give 1-5 drops per 10 lbs of body weight under your pet’s tongue or into their food. Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA

Pharma Hemp Complex is your best source for quality, affordable health and wellness products made from CBD-rich hemp. Based in North County San Diego, California, we at Pharma Hemp Complex are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market. Our hemp CBD products are legal in all 50 states and are used in foods and as nutritional additives. These products can be consumed in the form of pill capsules, powder, topical salves, oral sprays, and even edibles like peanut butter. We also offer hemp CBD products and treats for your pets! When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD is non-GMO and contains no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There’s no questions where to buy hemp CBD oil from—the answer is Pharma Hemp Complex.