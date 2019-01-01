About this product

Keep stored in a refrigerator. Use good hygiene and wash hands both before and after use. There are numerous benefits to the administration of hemp CBD via suppository use when compared to other methods of administration, including bypassing the first metabolization in the liver, and as an alternative method when oral intake may be restricted. Rectal administration of hemp CBD has greater bioavailability and absorption than either oral or inhaled methods. Effects can be felt in as little as 10 minutes after application, and last up to 8 hours! Cannabinoid suppositories can be an excellent addition to many therapeutic regimens. Instructions for use: Wash hands before opening and handling suppository; gloves may be worn. To ease insertion, a light coating of water-based lubricant may be applied directly to the suppository. With the pointed end of the suppository first, carefully insert into the rectum past the sphincter muscle. Wash hands. Slippage may occur; rest for 15-20 minutes before resuming activity or having a bowel movement. The capsule may be cut in half lengthwise (tip to tip) for a smaller dose. If suppository still inside packaging has broken, place the unopened shell into a sealable waterproof bag and gently reheat in warm water until melted. Place back into the refrigerator to allow suppository to reform within the shell. If the suppository is too soft for insertion, replace in the fridge until hardened enough for use. Air bubbles in the suppository are normal and do not indicate a loss of product or affect use. Ingredients: Organic coconut oil, natural hemp CBD cannabis extract, organic hemp oil, organic cocoa butter and organic frankincense oil.