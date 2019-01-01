 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Professional Veterinary Strength 1oz 550mg CBD Oil Unflavored

Professional Veterinary Strength 1oz 550mg CBD Oil Unflavored

by Pharma Hemp Complex

Our Pharma Hemp Complex Professional Veterinary Strength Endocannabinoid System Support for cats and dogs contains high-concentration full spectrum cannabinoids and is excellent for clinical applications. Each 1oz bottle contains 550mg of full spectrum cannabinoids in an all-natural blend of essential hemp seed, coconut oil, and a Vegetable Glycerin base. This vegan hemp oil tincture is made from non-GMO hemp grown without pesticides, herbicides or chemical fertilizers. Hemp oil is high in essential fatty acids and offers the perfect ratio of omega-3 and omega-6. Our all natural formula contains hemp CBD complex, hemp seed oil, terpenes, and coconut oil. Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil, Stevia Extract, Water, Lecithin, Turmeric, Proprietary Homeopathic and Flower Essence Blend Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA

Pharma Hemp Complex is your best source for quality, affordable health and wellness products made from CBD-rich hemp. Based in North County San Diego, California, we at Pharma Hemp Complex are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market. Our hemp CBD products are legal in all 50 states and are used in foods and as nutritional additives. These products can be consumed in the form of pill capsules, powder, topical salves, oral sprays, and even edibles like peanut butter. We also offer hemp CBD products and treats for your pets! When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD is non-GMO and contains no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There’s no questions where to buy hemp CBD oil from—the answer is Pharma Hemp Complex.