  5. Relaxation Remedy Tincture for Pets 2oz 550mg CBD Oil | Fresh Breath Mint

Relaxation Remedy Tincture for Pets 2oz 550mg CBD Oil | Fresh Breath Mint

by Pharma Hemp Complex

About this product

Our Pharma Hemp Complex Relaxation Remedy for Pets is an all-new cannabinoid formulation! This Relaxation Remedy has been carefully formulated to meet your needs as a furry friend caretaker. This 2oz bottle contains 550mg total cannabinoids (CBD, CBDA, CBN, CBG, and terpenes), and is recommended for pets 15-35lbs. This vegan hemp oil spray/tincture is made from non-GMO hemp grown without pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Our all natural formula contains hemp CBD complex, hemp seed oil, terpenes, and coconut oil. Hemp oil is high in essential fatty acids, offering the perfect ratio of omega-3 and omega-6. These ingredients come together for synergistic, long-lasting beneficial effects. Ingredients: CBD Hemp oil, Coconut Oil (Fresh Breath Flavor: contains Natural Peppermint Oil) Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA

About this brand

Pharma Hemp Complex is your best source for quality, affordable health and wellness products made from CBD-rich hemp. Based in North County San Diego, California, we at Pharma Hemp Complex are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market. Our hemp CBD products are legal in all 50 states and are used in foods and as nutritional additives. These products can be consumed in the form of pill capsules, powder, topical salves, oral sprays, and even edibles like peanut butter. We also offer hemp CBD products and treats for your pets! When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD is non-GMO and contains no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There’s no questions where to buy hemp CBD oil from—the answer is Pharma Hemp Complex.