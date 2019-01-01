 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Unflavored Oral Spray Tincture 2oz 550mg CBD Oil

by Pharma Hemp Complex

$54.98MSRP

The New and Improved formula now contains 550mg total Cannabinoids with the added benefits of Homeopathics. Pharma Hemp CBD Oral Spray/Tincture is more than just another hemp oil supplement – it is a vegan hemp oil formula that contains more CBD than ordinary hemp. Our hemp oil is naturally sourced from Non-GMO hemp, where no pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers were used. These non-psychoactive, homeopathic sprays/tinctures contain turmeric and are a sure way to enjoy your hemp CBD-rich hemp oil on the go. Hemp CBD Oral Spray/Tincture – each 2oz bottle now contains 500mg of total full spectrum cannabinoids, with homeopathic – Plus an additional 50 milligrams of beneficial Cannabinoids in a vegetable glycerin base. Directions: Shake Oral Spray/Tincture, then place 1-2 pumps under your tongue; wait 60-90 seconds, then swallow and continue your day! This Oral Spray/Tincture contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA. Available in unflavored and peppermint.

Pharma Hemp Complex is your best source for quality, affordable health and wellness products made from CBD-rich hemp. Based in North County San Diego, California, we at Pharma Hemp Complex are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market. Our hemp CBD products are legal in all 50 states and are used in foods and as nutritional additives. These products can be consumed in the form of pill capsules, powder, topical salves, oral sprays, and even edibles like peanut butter. We also offer hemp CBD products and treats for your pets! When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you're getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD is non-GMO and contains no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There's no questions where to buy hemp CBD oil from—the answer is Pharma Hemp Complex.