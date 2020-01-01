 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Dreamcatcher Cartridge 0.5g

Dreamcatcher Cartridge 0.5g

by PharmaCann

PharmaCann Concentrates Cartridges Dreamcatcher Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher

Dreamcatcher is a heavy, berry-flavored hybrid that combines Blueberry/Black Domina x Blue Chronic. This strain tends to be sedating and heady, as the name might suggest, laying into the limbs with compounding physical weight. Dreamcatcher is functional and relaxing in small doses, but its sedative attributes increase with each consecutive hit. The strain’s multiple veins of “Blue” lineage give this flower a pleasant fruity aroma and taste. Enjoy Dreamcatcher’s permeating relaxation to diminish stress and encourage rest.

About this brand

PharmaCann