Hybrid

Sour Banana Sherbert

by PharmaCann

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Sour Banana Sherbet

Sour Banana Sherbet
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

This powerful hybrid from Crockett Family Farms is the result of crossing AJ’s Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. Sour Banana Sherbet is a heavy hitter, and it reportedly makes excellent concentrates. The aroma is a mix of sour fruit and diesel fuel flavors. While it is very easy to grow, it will stretch a great deal, so height management techniques must be employed when growing indoors.

About this brand

PharmaCann