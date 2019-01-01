About this product

Pharmahemp™ CBD GOLDEN AMBER PASTE comes in a 5 ml plastic dispenser. The product contains 50% (2500 mg) of cannabidiol (CBD). It is made from cannabidiol (CBD) from supercritical CO2 extraction of industrial hemp (Cannabis sativa L.), coconut oil, shea and cocoa butter. The CO2 extraction process also preserves all other cannabinoids, terpenes, and nutrients. Our product has been tested and analyzed for both its cannabinoid ratio and microbiological adequacy. It does not contain parabens or any artificial dyes, scents, and is free of toxins and heavy metals. 1 ml / 0,034 fl. oz. of product contains 500 mg / 0,0176 oz. of cannabidiol (CBD). Ingredients: Industrial hemp components with cannabinoids (Cannabis sativa L.), Coconut oil, Shea and Cocoa butter. INCI: CANNABIS SATIVA SEED EXTRACT, COCOS NUCIFERA OIL, BUTYROSPERMUM PARKII BUTTER, THEOBROMA CACAO SEED BUTTER. Organic hemp material used for extraction is grown and cultivated without herbicides and pesticides. The hemp plants are carefully selected, grown organically and hand harvested with utmost care under supervision in the subalpine region of Slovenia and Croatia, the final hemp product is produced and handled under conditions of GAP and GDP.