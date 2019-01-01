About this product

Pharmahemp™ CBD veggie, acid resistant (AR) capsules contain water soluble extract rich with CBD and other cannabinoids from industrial Hemp. To target optimal release, active cannabinoids are microgranulated, enteric coated and encapsulated in acid resistant capsule to allow maximum intestinal absorption for bioavailability. AR capsules protect the ingredients from the acidity of the gastric juice and disintegrate in the small intestine. They help to control smell before consumption and limit bad aftertaste. 1 capsule contains 20 mg / 0.00071 oz. of cannabidiol (CBD). Ingredients: Zeolite, Hemp extract, magnesium stearate, talcum, AR-vegetable capsule: hypromellose. Organic hemp material used for extraction is grown and cultivated without herbicides and pesticides. The hemp plants are carefully selected, grown organically and hand harvested with utmost care under supervision. Hemp product is handled in compliance with GACP.