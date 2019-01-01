 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape




  5. CBD ZEOLITE CAPSULES 20 mg | 60 pcs

CBD ZEOLITE CAPSULES 20 mg | 60 pcs

by PharmaHemp

PharmaHemp Edibles Capsules CBD ZEOLITE CAPSULES 20 mg | 60 pcs

Pharmahemp™ CBD veggie, acid resistant (AR) capsules contain water soluble extract rich with CBD and other cannabinoids from industrial Hemp. To target optimal release, active cannabinoids are microgranulated, enteric coated and encapsulated in acid resistant capsule to allow maximum intestinal absorption for bioavailability. AR capsules protect the ingredients from the acidity of the gastric juice and disintegrate in the small intestine. They help to control smell before consumption and limit bad aftertaste. 1 capsule contains 20 mg / 0.00071 oz. of cannabidiol (CBD). Ingredients: Zeolite, Hemp extract, magnesium stearate, talcum, AR-vegetable capsule: hypromellose. Organic hemp material used for extraction is grown and cultivated without herbicides and pesticides. The hemp plants are carefully selected, grown organically and hand harvested with utmost care under supervision. Hemp product is handled in compliance with GACP.

PHARMAHEMP is a pioneering European grower of organic hemp, a trusted producer and supplier of superior cannabidiol (CBD). We are dedicated to providing wholesale and retail costumers with supreme CBD products like CBD Oil Drops, CBD Extract/Paste, CBD E-liquids, CBD Balm, CBD Aqua Drops, etc. since 2011.