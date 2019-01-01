 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Premium Full Spectrum Extract PHEC 66

by PharmaHemp

About this product

The extract is obtained by supercritical CO2 extraction of industrial hemp (Cannabis sativa L.) with no CBD isolate added. The supercritical extraction process also preserves, terpenes, flavonoids, and nutrients. The color of the extract is golden amber. INCI: CANNABIS SATIVA FLOWER/LEAF/STEM EXTRACT. Organic hemp material used for extraction is grown and cultivated without herbicides and pesticides. All Pharmahemp™ products are subjected to third-party testing of cannabinoid ratio, heavy metals, pesticides and microbiological contamination. For more information or to place an order please contact us on sales@pharmahemp.si.

About this brand

PharmaHemp Logo
PHARMAHEMP is a pioneering European grower of organic hemp, a trusted producer and supplier of superior cannabidiol (CBD). We are dedicated to providing wholesale and retail costumers with supreme CBD products like CBD Oil Drops, CBD Extract/Paste, CBD E-liquids, CBD Balm, CBD Aqua Drops, etc. since 2011.