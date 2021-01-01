 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Hawaiian Haze
Sativa

Hawaiian Haze

by Pharmer's Market

Write a review
Pharmer's Market Cannabis Flower Hawaiian Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Pharmer's Market Logo

About this strain

Hawaiian Haze

Hawaiian Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Hawaiian Haze is a sativa marijuana strain that produces some high-quality sativa effects. A mix of Hawaiian and Haze genetics, these light, airy buds will have your head in the clouds. Many users also report that it makes them sociable and talkative. Hawaiian Haze’s floral smell and taste of tropical fruit might just have you daydreaming about an island vacation. These plants grow tall and flower slowly, taking between 12 and 14 weeks, so they are probably better suited for a grower with some experience and patience. Hawaiian Haze is available in a non-intoxicating CBD variety bred by Oregon CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review