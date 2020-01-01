 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Skunk

by Pharmer's Market

Pharmer's Market Cannabis Flower Skunk

About this product

About this strain

Skunk+

Skunk+

Skunk+ by Kannabia Seed Company is a vigorous indica-dominant cross of Black Domina and Skunk. This fast-flowering strain has been known to finish in seven weeks, and leans on the stable and reliable Black Domina for improved yield and punctuality. Winning 2nd Place Hybrid at the 2017 M.O.M Cup in Vancouver, BC, Skunk+ reeks of cannabis’ archetypal pungence and imbues consumers with a relaxing and clearheaded buzz that is centering and functional. This is one of Kannabia’s fastest flowering strains.  

About this brand

Pharmer's Market Logo