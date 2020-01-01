Specializing in problem solving. We have 25 years of industry knowledge to give the best quality, cost, and high results service. Turning Farmers in to Pharmers is our motto. Transitioning agriculturally is not as easy as a DIY. You can go to Youtube and try to learn how to do this, but I promise you there will be a lot of trial and error. We are here to cut that process out and teach Farmers the right way to get the best bang for their buck, right from the start. We have been working in the Oregon Hemp Program from the first year its been legal and have gone through our trail and error to get to this point to be able to provide such a service. In 2018 we did over 200 acres in CA and over 350 acres in Oregon. We are very comfortable with large scale farming and work with Fortune 500 companies. Between all of our "Pharmers" we have many different projects in multiple different states; dealing with a wide variety of problems and knowledge to handle those problems in the best possible way to not harm the product.