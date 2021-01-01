About this product
A heavy, psychoactive flower for deep, sound sleep. With its full body effects and lulling euphoria, Dreamcatcher is the perfect strain for resting easy and dreaming sweetly. Cultivar/strain: Pillow Talk (Indica) Tasting notes: Citrus, earthy, herbal Aroma: Pine, citrus, hops Dominant terpenes: Limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene
Grown in Northern California using a sustainable combination of bio-minerals, Phases' new collection offers five categories of approachable, curated cannabis flower for every mood. PHASES currently offers a range of five moods in 3.5g (1/8th oz.) containers with forthcoming packaged pre-rolls.
