High Frequency

by PHASES

PHASES Cannabis Flower High Frequency

About this product

An energizing strain to help empower your body and brain. Made for moments requiring full body presence, High Frequency supports physical activity and mental clarity. Cultivar/strain: Mint Cake (Sativa) Tasting notes: Citrus, earthy, pine Aroma: Lavender, citrus, herbal Dominant terpenes: Limonene, caryophyllene, linalool

About this brand

PHASES Logo
Grown in Northern California using a sustainable combination of bio-minerals, Phases' new collection offers five categories of approachable, curated cannabis flower for every mood. PHASES currently offers a range of five moods in 3.5g (1/8th oz.) containers with forthcoming packaged pre-rolls.

