An energizing strain to help empower your body and brain. Made for moments requiring full body presence, High Frequency supports physical activity and mental clarity. Cultivar/strain: Mint Cake (Sativa) Tasting notes: Citrus, earthy, pine Aroma: Lavender, citrus, herbal Dominant terpenes: Limonene, caryophyllene, linalool
PHASES
Grown in Northern California using a sustainable combination of bio-minerals, Phases' new collection offers five categories of approachable, curated cannabis flower for every mood. PHASES currently offers a range of five moods in 3.5g (1/8th oz.) containers with forthcoming packaged pre-rolls.
