 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Reverie

Reverie

by PHASES

Write a review
PHASES Cannabis Flower Reverie

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A vibrant and relaxing strain with sedated calming qualities. Reverie is characterized by its full-bodied, floral aroma and makes for an upbeat, mentally agile, and soothing high. Cultivar/strain: Rosé (Hybrid) Tasting notes: Sweet, floral, herbal Aroma: Lavender, hoppy, earthy Dominant terpenes: Limonene, linalool, caryophyllene

About this brand

PHASES Logo
Grown in Northern California using a sustainable combination of bio-minerals, Phases' new collection offers five categories of approachable, curated cannabis flower for every mood. PHASES currently offers a range of five moods in 3.5g (1/8th oz.) containers with forthcoming packaged pre-rolls.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review