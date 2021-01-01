About this product
A vibrant and relaxing strain with sedated calming qualities. Reverie is characterized by its full-bodied, floral aroma and makes for an upbeat, mentally agile, and soothing high. Cultivar/strain: Rosé (Hybrid) Tasting notes: Sweet, floral, herbal Aroma: Lavender, hoppy, earthy Dominant terpenes: Limonene, linalool, caryophyllene
Grown in Northern California using a sustainable combination of bio-minerals, Phases' new collection offers five categories of approachable, curated cannabis flower for every mood. PHASES currently offers a range of five moods in 3.5g (1/8th oz.) containers with forthcoming packaged pre-rolls.
