  5. Golden Pineapple Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Golden Pineapple Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Phat n Sticky by Phat Panda

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this strain

Golden Pineapple

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Golden Pineapple is a hybrid cross between Golden Goat and Pineapple Kush that delivers creative, uplifting effects with a fruity, tropical flavor. Its aroma is remarkably similar to sour pineapple, providing a flavorful escape from stress, anxiety, and depression. Golden Pineapple’s engaged, active effects will give you the energy you need to keep going throughout your day, although in larger doses, it can be difficult to direct that focus effectively.

