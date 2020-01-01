About this product

Malibu Pure Kush, not to be confused with “Pure Kush,” is a rare indica dominant hybrid strain created as a phenotype of the infamous OG Kush, although the breeders keep its exact heritage as a closely guarded secret. Malibu Pure Kush is a local strain to the Malibu region and is infamous for its classic flavor and effects. Malibu Pure Kush as a rich sweet and sour woody pine flavor with hints of sharp citrus and eye-opening mint upon exhale. The aroma takes a slightly pungent herbal turn, with rich earthy citrus and sharp menthol released as the nugs are burned. The Malibu Pure Kush high is just as addictive as the flavor, with classic effects that are peaceful and uplifting throughout the duration of the high. You’ll feel peaceful and lifted throughout, with a clear mind and relaxed body. Thanks to these effects and its super high 18-29% average THC level, Malibu Pure Kush is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as depression, mood swings, chronic fatigue, depression, ADD or ADHD, and chronic stress or anxiety. This bud has fluffy piecey bright neon green nugs with fiery orange hairs and a coating of sparkling amber crystal trichomes.