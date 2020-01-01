Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this strain
ACDC
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
ACDC is a sativa-dominant phenotype of the high-CBD cannabis strain Cannatonic with a remarkably high CBD:THC ratio. This strain induces little-to-no intoxicating effects and helps many patients treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and the negative effects of chemotherapy, all with a clear head.