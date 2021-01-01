Hybrid
Apple Snax
About this product
Apple Snax was born by crossing Sour Apple with Animal Cookies. The result is an uplifting indica-dominant hybrid that leaves users in a stoney haze. Make sure to have plenty of snacks available for the insatiable munchies this hard-hitting strain is sure to induce, and clear your schedule because the only thing you'll want to do is remain locked in place!
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.
About this strain
Sour Apple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Sour Apple, also known as "Sour Apple Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Sour Apple is extremely potent and may make your tastebuds tingle. This strain delivers relaxing effects that may leave you stuck on the sofa. Sour Apple is ideal for after work or on a lazy afternoon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and pain.
