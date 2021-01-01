 Loading…

Indica

Black Lime Reserve Bong Buddies

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms Cannabis Flower Black Lime Reserve Bong Buddies

About this product

2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Black Lime Reserve is a highly potent strain that consistently tests with high THC percentages. Mentally uplifting, calming, and physically comforting, this indica-dominant hybrid is a complex mix with a strong genetic heritage. Grab some munchies and a pillow, because this pungent strain is sure to make you ready for a snack and a nap!

About this brand

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 700 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry is one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be at the forefront of it.

About this strain

Black Lime

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Black Lime, also known as "Black Lime Reserve," "Black Lime Special Reserve," and "Black Lime Special," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. This potent indica strain descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.

