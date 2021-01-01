Black Lime Reserve Bong Buddies
by Phat Panda by Grow Op FarmsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Black Lime Reserve is a highly potent strain that consistently tests with high THC percentages. Mentally uplifting, calming, and physically comforting, this indica-dominant hybrid is a complex mix with a strong genetic heritage. Grab some munchies and a pillow, because this pungent strain is sure to make you ready for a snack and a nap!
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Black Lime
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Black Lime, also known as "Black Lime Reserve," "Black Lime Special Reserve," and "Black Lime Special," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. This potent indica strain descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.