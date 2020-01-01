 Loading…
  Blackberry Kush Cartridge 0.5g
Indica

Blackberry Kush Cartridge 0.5g

by Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms

About this product

About this strain

Blackberry Kush

Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.

 

 

About this brand

Phat Panda was founded in 2014 by Robert and Katrina McKinley. The 30-man crew has now grown to over 450 employees. Our vision is to contribute to the space by continuing to challenge ourselves every day and bring inspiration and innovation to the Cannabis industry. We blend the most advanced growing techniques with state-of-the-art technology to bring our customers the best products. The cannabis industry one of the fastest growing industry in the United States. In 2016, Marijuana sales in North America reached $6.73 billion—reflecting 34% growth over 2015. By 2021, sales are expected to jump to $25 billion. And Phat Panda wants to be in the forefront of it. The Phat Panda brand will be coming soon to the following states: California, Oregon, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Arizona, Nevada and more to come.