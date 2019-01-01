Boss OG Bong Buddies
Boss OG (sometimes confused with Mob Boss), appears to be an extremely potent (THC levels reported as high as a remarkable 30.2%), initially joyful, energizing, creative and hungry, (some say) 50/50, Indica/Sativa (there may be an Indica-Dominant version), evening hybrid relative of OG Kush. Mind/body (effects) balanced and often sleepy, this is a citrus, pine and diesel strain.
