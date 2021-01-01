Canna Tsu
About this product
With high CBD levels and low THC levels, this hybrid is a popular choice among medical marijuana patients. Canna Tsu is beneficial for relief from pain, anxiety, and nausea, without the heavy intoxication that bold THC strains provide.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Canna-Tsu
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Canna-Tsu is a hybrid cannabis strain that combines genetics from two CBD-rich parents, Cannatonic and Sour Tsunami. Sweet earthy flavors activate on the exhale, complementing the subtle citrus aroma that radiates from Canna-Tsu’s buds. Because of its high-CBD, low-THC cannabinoid profile, Canna-Tsu delivers its mellow effects with mental clarity. Strains high in CBD like Canna-Tsu are highly demanded by patients treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and seizures.
