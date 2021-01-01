Cherry Mintz Platinum Line Bong Buddies
About this product
2g of Phat Panda flower, with nugs the perfect size for packing a bowl! Cherry Mintz is a tasty, tart blend of Cherry AK47 and our topselling Animal Mintz. It draws from its sativa and indica heritage evenly, producing a very well-balanced hybrid that effects the mind and the body. Take your time when consuming this strain, as it is known to have a creeping effect and take a little longer to set in. It's the perfect strain for those seeking an uplifted mindset and a blanketing body buzz without becoming overly drowsy.
About this brand
Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
About this strain
Animal Mints
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
